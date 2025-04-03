Park City bringing back golf season passes for residents

The Park City Golf Course stopped selling season passes in 2001.

“We grandfathered season passes in 2001 because they were based upon 30 rounds of golf as far as the fee to purchase them, and we had people playing 100 to 120 rounds,” course manager Vaughn Robinson said. “We had like 122 season passes at that point. We’re down to 16 right now.”

At its most recent meeting March 27, the Park City Council voiced support for bringing back season passes for 84060 residents as part of a one-year pilot program.

The council has not voted on a new fee structure for the golf course, but season passes are proposed to cost between $1,350 (the current price) and $1,500.

A season pass includes 30 rounds of 18 holes, with any additional rounds included at no extra cost.

Some council members did voice support for offering a punch pass for seniors and residents in Park City School District boundaries, which stretch out into unincorporated Summit County.

A punch pass offers 10 rounds of 18 holes, although it can also be used for a different combination with nine-hole games.

Robinson, the course manager, said passes will go on sale once their shop on Thaynes Canyon Drive is able to open for the season.

He said the shop could be open in the next two to three weeks depending on the weather.

