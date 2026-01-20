© 2026 KPCW

Park City slopestyle skier first to clinch 2026 U.S. Olympic spot

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM MST
Marin Hamill at the final 2026 Freeski World Cup in Laax, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2026
Isami Kiyooka
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Marin Hamill at the final 2026 Freeski World Cup in Laax, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2026

Marin Hamill will travel to Italy for her second Olympics and is the first woman to be named to the U.S. slopestyle and big air team.

The slopestyle skier qualified for the Games after a second place at the final Olympic qualifying competition in Laax, Sweden, Jan. 17.

This was the Park City native’s second career podium. Hamill last made the podium in France nearly four years apart to the day.

Her performance in Sweden also made her the first U.S woman to clinch an Olympic spot on the slopestyle and big air side. The rest of the team will be announced Jan. 23.

Hamill made an appearance at the last Winter Games in Beijing where she finished 12th in slopestyle and 14th in big air.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver