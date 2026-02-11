© 2026 KPCW

Utah Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle claims 2nd Olympic medal

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:55 PM MST
Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, gold medalist in an alpine ski, men's super-G race, center, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle, left, and bronze medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
The 33-year-old also finished second in Beijing four years ago.

Utah Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle skied to silver Wednesday in Bormio, Italy at his third Olympic Games.

The skier, originally from Vermont who attended Westminster University, finished the men’s super G just 0.13 behind Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen.

It is his second silver in Olympic super G. The 33-year-old also finished second in Beijing four years ago.

Cochran-Siegle is the fourth American Alpine skier to earn a medal. Utah skier Breezy Johnson won the downhill earlier in the Games and Jaqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan earned bronze in the team combined. He said their performances pushed him.

“I've been able to draw inspiration from other Team USA athletes so far, especially our women's team, seeing just how hard they've been skiing,” Cochran-Siegle said. 

Cochran-Siegle is the son of Barbara Ann Cochran who won gold in slalom at the 1972 Olympics in Sapporo.

Park City skier Sam Morse finished 23rd and U.S. skier Kyle Negomir finished 26th.
Tags
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver