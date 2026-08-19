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Wasatch Back biker earns record-tying Leadville 100 win in photo finish

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
Keegan Swenson (left) crosses the finish line to win his sixth consecutive Leadville 100 race, less than a tires-length ahead of New Zealand biker Matt Wilson (right).
Life Time
Keegan Swenson (left) crosses the finish line to win his sixth consecutive Leadville 100 race, less than a tires-length ahead of New Zealand biker Matt Wilson (right).

Two Utah-based bikers took home gold at the Leadville 100 mountain bike race over the weekend, one from the Wasatch Back.

Midway-based Keegan Swenson took the spot at his sixth consecutive Leadville 100, tying the record for most consecutive wins at the elite Colorado race.

The 32-year-old’s victory was hard-fought, with a sprint to the finish against New Zealand rider Matt Wilson.

The only other rider to win the Leadville 100 six times in a row is Dave Wiens, who dominated the event from 2003 to 2008 when he was dethroned by Lance Armstrong.

In the elite women’s category, Melisa Rollins, from Alpine, Utah, claimed a come-from-behind victory after crashing early in the race. It was her second Leadville win.

Race organizer Life Time reports more 1,700 athletes competed at the 32nd annual Leadville 100, many from Utah. That includes Swenson, Rollins and nine other elite racers.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver