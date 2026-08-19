Wasatch Back biker earns record-tying Leadville 100 win in photo finish

Midway-based Keegan Swenson took the spot at his sixth consecutive Leadville 100, tying the record for most consecutive wins at the elite Colorado race.

The 32-year-old’s victory was hard-fought, with a sprint to the finish against New Zealand rider Matt Wilson.

The only other rider to win the Leadville 100 six times in a row is Dave Wiens, who dominated the event from 2003 to 2008 when he was dethroned by Lance Armstrong.

In the elite women’s category, Melisa Rollins, from Alpine, Utah, claimed a come-from-behind victory after crashing early in the race. It was her second Leadville win.

Race organizer Life Time reports more 1,700 athletes competed at the 32nd annual Leadville 100, many from Utah. That includes Swenson, Rollins and nine other elite racers.