A new professional football franchise will begin play in Utah in 2028

Pro football is coming to Utah.

The United Football League announced Wednesday that a Utah franchise will join the league in 2028 as the UFL expands to 10 teams.

Utah and Oklahoma City will join the league in the 2028 season, while Rhode Island and Colorado will start playing in 2027.

Utah and Oklahoma City will be expansion franchises, while the current UFL teams in Houston and Birmingham will relocate to Colorado Springs and Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The Utah team will play its home games at America First Field, home of Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC.

Read the full article by Shreyas Laddha at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.