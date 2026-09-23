Kimball Art Center opens new abstract art exhibit Friday

The community is invited to the opening celebration Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kimball Art Center for the” Between the Lines” exhibit.

Kimball Communications Director Alex Reginold said the exhibition explores abstraction as a way of expressing real experiences through color, material, and pattern.

“When a lot of people think of abstract art, they think about the missing kind of objects or recognizable figures or scenes that you can easily identify, “Reginold said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Sept. 22. “I think this show really centers around stories and I'm excited to learn more about.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Alex Regenold & Jaimie Mitchell Listen • 10:41

The exhibit features work by Magdalena Fernández that fills the entire black gallery. Regenold says some of the pieces can be moved, creating a new work of art each time.

Three Utah artists will attend the opening, including Mitsu Salmon whose piece comes to life through dance. Her short performance will begin about 7 p.m.

The exhibit is on display through Jan. 3, 2027.

Several other events are planned in conjunction with the exhibit including a free artist talk Oct. 3 with Porfirio Gutiérrez and a paid workshop the following day.

“This is going to be part of Land Art Week — a celebration of Utah's wonderful geography and our landscapes, and just how beautiful it is to live here,” she said. “His artist talk is going to take place on [Oct. 3] and then on the 4th, he's going to do a pigment workshop where he'll be showing how to make pigments out of earth. These are natural pigments that he uses in his work, and so you can come and learn how he makes these incredible pieces that he does.”

And save the date for Oct. 8 — the Kimball’s annual “Art Night. Admission is free, but the event is a fundraiser supporting the center’s art education programs.

Development Specialist Jaimie Mitchell says the Kimball provides 30,000 education experiences each year ranging from school programs and tours to the Young Artists Academy and senior art programs.

“We have a back-to-school theme, and it's just very playful and engaging,” Mitchell said. “When you arrive, you get a little homework assignment, where you get to visit different education stations. You get a star in the process of completing your homework. You move throughout the space, you learn from these programs. You could buy a hall pass to override having to go to the stations and just invest in our art education program.”

Click here to RSVP for the Friday opening.

Click here to RSVP for Art Night” on Oct. 8.