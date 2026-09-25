Park City rolls past Uintah for Wasatch Back’s only win

The Park City Miners pulled away in the second half to double up the Uintah Utes, 42-21, in their homecoming game at Dozier Field.

Park City built a comfortable 20-0 first half lead behind two 80-yard touchdown drives and an interception return for touchdown. However, Uintah scored two touchdowns in a span of 31 seconds just before halftime, cutting the Miners’ lead to 20-14.

The momentum stayed with the Utes early in the second half when they recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone to take the lead 21-20. Uintah then recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. However, the Park City defense forced a missed field goal to stop the bleeding.

The Miners regained control following an interception, and Josh Hofer connected with Brogan Price for a 60-yard touchdown to go back on top, 26-21. From there, the Miners continued to capitalize on Uintah turnovers as they scored 22 unanswered points for the 42-21 victory.

Park City improves to 3-1 in Region 8 and 3-4 overall. Next up, the Miners face the 1-6 Wasatch Wasps, who were overpowered by the Provo Bulldogs, 48-0.

KPCW will have live coverage of Park City at Wasatch on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

First-season struggles continued for the Deer Creek Riverhawks, who fell 37-0 to the Timpanogos Timberwolves.

Deer Creek (0-7) will host the Salem Hills Skyhawks on Friday.

The South Summit Wildcats lost their Region 2A-North opener to the Summit Academy Bears, 31-26. Trailing 24-6 midway through the third quarter, South Summit mounted a comeback that fell just short. Brody Larson found the end zone twice, and Micah Montgomery returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough.

South Summit, now 3-4 overall and 0-1 in 2A-North, continues region play Friday night at the American Leadership Eagles.

The North Summit Braves couldn’t break through against a tough Beaver Beavers defense, falling 23-6. Jose Sanchez provided the Braves’ only points with two first-half field goals.

The Braves return to Region 1A-North play Friday night on the road against the North Sevier Wolves.

