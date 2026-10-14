Miners handle Riverhawks in first meeting

The Park City Miners won their first-ever meeting with the Deer Creek Riverhawks, rolling to a 35-6 victory on Senior Night at Dozier Field.

Josh Hofer and Sully Pate each rushed for two touchdowns as the Miners steadily pulled away from the winless Riverhawks. A late touchdown pass from Knox Groenenboom to Brogan Price capped the scoring for Park City.

Deer Creek’s lone points came on a first quarter touchdown pass from Hank Simpson to Lance Simpson.

The win gives Park City a 5-5 overall record and a 5-2 mark in Region 8 to close out the regular season. The Miners entered Wednesday night ranked #14 in the UHSAA RPI standings, with the top 16 teams advancing to the playoffs. Park City will learn its postseason fate when the final rankings and playoff bracket are released this weekend.

The Wasatch Wasps also closed out their season Wednesday night, falling 50-26 to the Mountain View Bruins.

Wasatch finishes the year at 1-9 and will not qualify for the playoffs.

Two Wasatch Back teams still have one regular-season game remaining. North Summit (6-3) travels to Duchesne Thursday night, while South Summit (5-4) closes out its schedule Friday at Providence Hall.