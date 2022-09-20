Utah Board of Education wants feedback on student health survey

The Student Health and Risk Prevention, or SHARP survey, is given every two years to students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12. The survey looks at risky behavior among youth like substance abuse.

In June the state board of education voted to withdraw support for the survey amid concerns about its content and purpose.

According to the Deseret News, board member Natalie Cline said the “dark survey questions make me anxious, depressed, suicidal and causes me to think about things that I never would have thought about.”

The state board now wants feedback from the public as it considers supporting the survey in 2023. Participation is a local decision, however. The Park City School District ran it last year, and parents were given the opportunity to opt in for their children to take it.

The state is looking for input on the SHARP survey questions, the way it is administered, and ways organizations have utilized the survey results.

The survey and Summit County results from the 2021 SHARP can be found here:

Survey

2021 Summit County SHARP results