State & Regional

Parleys quarry is about to get a road paved to its doorstep, even though it’s not approved yet

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published December 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST
Trib - Parleys Canyon.jpg
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune)
/
Over the objections of nearby residents and Salt Lake County, Granite Construction proposes mining limestone at this location in Parleys Canyon, pictured July 27, 2022. Without consulting various stakeholders, the Utah Department of Transportation has authorized Granite to gate and upgrade the dirt road, visible along the southern edge of Interstate 80, that access the proposed quarry property owned by developer Jesse Lassley.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, neighbors weren’t informed about the plan to close a dirt road they use for access.

A controversial limestone quarry proposed for Parleys Canyon has yet to win approval, but project developers have already won authorization from state highway officials to perform road upgrades across state land.

Preliminary construction on the road was to begin Thursday before objections raised by nearby residents prompted the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to insist Granite Construction pause the work.

Without informing neighboring property owners, the county or residents of nearby Mt. Aire, UDOT on Oct. 31 issued Granite an “encroachment permit” authorizing the firm and property owner Tree Farm LLC to fence off and widen the road that accesses the hillside and ravines proposed for I-80 South Quarry.

The plan would block access to land used by Mt. Aire Canyon homeowners to park their snow machines, potentially leaving them unable to access their cabins in winter.

The move upset Mt. Aire residents and property owners, who were neither informed nor consulted about Granite’s plans to close access to the dirt road that parallels the freeway’s eastbound lanes, according to resident Freddie Stromness.

Find the full report here.

