Gov. Cox gives state employees leave to help with flood response

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an executive order allowing state employees to take paid leave to help with flood prevention and relief. Cox made the announcement during his March news conference .

Cox said flooding has historically been the top disaster risk in the state. With above normal snowpack levels and recent rain storms, flooding concern has increased. Two men were recently found dead after a slot canyon in Kane County flooded and the waterfalls at Gunlock State Park are flowing, which is rare.

Due to the increased risk, Cox sent letters to every mayor in the state and encouraged them to make sure emergency plans are in place.

The executive order will give all state employees up to 8 hours of voluntary administrative leave between now and the end of August to help with flood mitigation efforts, like filling sandbags.

“We want an army of residents ready, and I know we will have volunteers joining them from across the state as they're called upon to do so.”

