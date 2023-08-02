Fatal semi truck crash and fire shut down I-80 overnight

The Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on I-80 westbound at 1300 East in Salt Lake City.

According to UHP, all but one lane was already closed for construction crews to paint under the 1300 East bridge.

A semi truck going freeway speeds drove into the closure where two troopers were inside their vehicles, knocking down several construction barrels and narrowly missing one of the UHP cars.

Troopers said the semi clipped a pickup truck and then hit the back of another semi truck, causing it to jackknife.

The fist semi truck continued and hit a construction trailer full of epoxy paint; sending the semi truck up in flames.

Officials shut down I-80 in both directions to put out the fire.

After the fire was out, emergency crews found the driver deceased in the cab. They have not been identified at this time.

All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.