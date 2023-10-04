© 2023 KPCW

Algal blooms still a threat in Wasatch Back in cooler weather

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM MDT
The DWR is reminding goose and duck hunters and fishers to be aware of the harmful algae still present.
The DWR is reminding goose and duck hunters and fishers to be aware of the harmful algae still present.

Three reservoirs in Wasatch and Summit counties are under a health watch for harmful algal blooms despite the cooler temperatures.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said Jordanelle, Echo and Deer Creek reservoirs are all under health watches. The water bodies contain harmful algal blooms which could be toxic.

These blooms typically occur in the summer but they can also happen in the winter, posing a threat to humans and animals, the Department of Wildlife Resources said.

Keep dogs away from infected water and be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with fresh water.
Keep dogs away from infected water and be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with fresh water.

As Utah shifts into hunting season, the DWR is reminding goose and duck hunters and fishers to be aware of the harmful algae still present. They say to keep dogs away from infected water.

Be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with fresh water.

The DWR says if you suspect your pet has been exposed to a toxic bloom, seek immediate care from your veterinarian.

As of Oct. 3, 24 water bodies in Utah are still under warning advisories for harmful algal blooms. To stay updated on water contamination in Utah, visit the Utah Department of Environmental Quality website. The department will continue to monitor the blooms until at least Oct. 31.

Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver