Snow squalls mean plowing problems in the Wasatch Back

Utahns in the Wasatch Back were under a winter storm warning Tuesday night as steady snow and gusty winds blew through. The snow squall caused flash freezing, blowing snow and low visibility.

Wyatt Wooley from the Utah Department of Transportation said despite the storm, there were only minor accidents in the Wasatch Back. However, the snow squall did make things difficult for snowplows.

“It makes it difficult when the snow doesn't fall just vertically, but it comes from the side," Wooley said. "It tends to want to blow across the road, which after plows have just gone through, it just covers the road again. So, it's difficult to keep up with that.”

The wind can also complicate pretreating the roads. Wooley said it often blows away deicing salt near the Strawberry Reservoir in the Heber Valley.

During a snow squall, Wooley recommends staying off the roads altogether. If you do have to travel, be prepared with coats, water and food.

“Make sure you're ready for anything that could happen and when you do come in contact with our snowplows, please do not pass them while they are working, when their lights are on, the blades are down, they’re plowing, don't attempt to pass them; it's very dangerous,” he said.

Snow will continue through the end of the week and Wooley encourages Utahns to slow down and always drive safely.