© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Mountains could see up to foot of new snow

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 11, 2024 at 4:54 PM MDT
[FILE] Snow is coming to the Wasatch Back Thursday. Forecasts show it'll be deeper at upper elevations than in Park City.
pureradiancecmp
/
Adobe Stock
Snow is coming to the Wasatch Back Tuesday. Forecasts show it'll be deeper at upper elevations than in Park City.

The National Weather Service says Park City’s resorts could see up to a foot of new snow through Wednesday.

Despite warmer temperatures across the Wasatch Back, more snow is on the way this week, mostly in the mountains.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Wasatch Mountains and the western Uintas from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures along with precipitation.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said Park City will see snow while Heber will get a wintery mix as the weather system moves in.

“I think in Park City we’re mainly going to stay snow, but in places like Heber, we could see times of rain and then snow as cooler air will eventually be working its way in,” he said.

Up in the mountains, however, a total of six to 12 inches of snow is expected.

The NWS said drivers should plan for winter road conditions at high elevations.
State & Regional
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler