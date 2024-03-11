Wasatch Mountains could see up to foot of new snow

Despite warmer temperatures across the Wasatch Back, more snow is on the way this week, mostly in the mountains.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Wasatch Mountains and the western Uintas from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures along with precipitation.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said Park City will see snow while Heber will get a wintery mix as the weather system moves in.

“I think in Park City we’re mainly going to stay snow, but in places like Heber, we could see times of rain and then snow as cooler air will eventually be working its way in,” he said.

Up in the mountains, however, a total of six to 12 inches of snow is expected.

The NWS said drivers should plan for winter road conditions at high elevations.