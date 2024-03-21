Snow in the forecast to close out March

After a stretch of mild spring weather in the Wasatch Back, colder temperatures and snow are expected by Sunday.

The storm system moving east is likely to yield several inches of accumulation through early next week.

Forecasts predict a 90% chance of showers Saturday, starting as rain and then turning to snow.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said temperatures will plummet early Sunday.

“The daytime high will only top out around 37 degrees, so we’re going to be talking about roughly a 20-degree temperature swing in daytime highs between Friday and Sunday,” he said.

He said that’s good news for skiers. Some forecast models show the Wasatch Mountains could receive six to 12 inches total, with minor accumulation at lower elevations.

“Through this weekend, in our mountain valleys, including the Wasatch Back, there will be the chance that we could see some minor accumulations, with maybe several inches plus for our mountains,” Geboy said. “So after seeing some springlike skiing, we’re going to be adding some more snow to the equation.”

Snow showers are likely to continue through Tuesday. There will be a brief break in the winter weather before another storm system arrives late next week.