FEMA allocates $7.2 million to Utah dam safety

Utah is among the states receiving an initial award and will likely get $7.2 million.

Utah Division of Water Resources director Candice Hasenyager says the award will go to high-hazard dams that do not currently meet updated safety standards.

A high-hazard dam is one that would result in loss of life if it fails.

Hasenyager says dams are critical throughout Utah for water infrastructure and storage. The funding will go toward improvements to dam safety.

She says the division and the Utah Division of Water Rights work together to identify high-hazard dams, prioritize needs with dam owners, and pursue potential funding sources.

The division’s next step will be to develop plans for improving infrastructure and allocating the funds.