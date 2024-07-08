© 2024 KPCW

FEMA allocates $7.2 million to Utah dam safety

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:57 PM MDT
The Wanship Cottages neighborhood sits just below the Wanship Dam (above) that created the Rockport Reservoir along state Route 32.
Creative Commons
The Wanship Cottages neighborhood sits just below the Wanship Dam above that created the Rockport Reservoir along state Route 32.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated $185 million to 32 states and one U.S. territory for rehabilitating high-hazard dams.

Utah is among the states receiving an initial award and will likely get $7.2 million.

Utah Division of Water Resources director Candice Hasenyager says the award will go to high-hazard dams that do not currently meet updated safety standards.

A high-hazard dam is one that would result in loss of life if it fails.

Hasenyager says dams are critical throughout Utah for water infrastructure and storage. The funding will go toward improvements to dam safety.

She says the division and the Utah Division of Water Rights work together to identify high-hazard dams, prioritize needs with dam owners, and pursue potential funding sources.

The division’s next step will be to develop plans for improving infrastructure and allocating the funds.
