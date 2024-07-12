Saudi Arabia likely to host inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025

The country’s national Olympic committee and the IOC recently signed a 12-year deal that includes the inaugural event now planned for 2025, according to GamesBids.com. However, it’s unclear if the agreement will designate Saudi Arabia as the Games host until the contract ends in 2036.

The IOC announced in June it plans to launch the Esports Games as a standalone event, separate from the traditional Olympic Games. That means it must generate its own source of revenue as it won’t have access to funds from global Olympic sponsorships and broadcast deals.