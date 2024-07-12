© 2024 KPCW

Saudi Arabia likely to host inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:01 PM MDT
FILE - The Olympic rings are visible at the Roucas Blanc Marina constructed for the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Marseille will host the Olympic sailing events during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
Daniel Cole/AP
/
AP
FILE - The Olympic rings are visible at the Roucas Blanc Marina constructed for the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Marseille will host the Olympic sailing events during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

Saudi Arabia will host the first-ever Olympic Esports Games in 2025 if the International Olympic Committee approves plans at its July 23 session in Paris.

The country’s national Olympic committee and the IOC recently signed a 12-year deal that includes the inaugural event now planned for 2025, according to GamesBids.com. However, it’s unclear if the agreement will designate Saudi Arabia as the Games host until the contract ends in 2036.

The IOC announced in June it plans to launch the Esports Games as a standalone event, separate from the traditional Olympic Games. That means it must generate its own source of revenue as it won’t have access to funds from global Olympic sponsorships and broadcast deals.
