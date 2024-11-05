When, where to report wildlife sightings

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says it may seem like cougars and other wildlife are migrating into neighborhoods more frequently, however, that may not be the case.

A number of factors may be behind the increased sightings.

The division of wildlife says more development in the foothills and canyons means more doorbell and security cameras.

That alone can lead to more frequent sightings, not necessarily more animals in neighborhoods.

The DWR says not every encounter and animal sighting needs to be reported.

Wildlife officials do want to hear from residents if the wildlife has become aggressive, killed other animals or is a safety concern in a high-traffic area.

A cougar should only be reported if it has killed another animal, is exhibiting aggressive behavior or is frequenting a neighborhood.

Moose should only be reported if they wander into lower-elevation areas within city limits or heavily-populated areas.

The DWR says if moose aren’t relocated, they can stay in an area for a long time and potentially injure someone or damage property.

Neighborhood deer sightings should only be reported if the animal is acting aggressively.

More information on wildlife safety is available at Wild Aware Utah. When necessary, sightings can be reported to your local Division of Wildlife Resources office.