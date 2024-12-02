© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cucumbers recalled for salmonella in Utah, 18 other states

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 2, 2024 at 2:42 PM MST
Cucumbers lie on a market table in Vienna, Austria, on Monday May 30, 2011.
Ronald Zak
/
AP
Cucumbers lie on a market table in Vienna, Austria, on Monday May 30, 2011.

A salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers has sickened about 70 people across the U.S., sending almost 20 of them to the hospital.

SunFed Produce has recalled all fresh American or slicer cucumbers grown by Arotato in Mexico and sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26.

The Food and Drug Administration reports the recalled cucumbers were shipped to 32 states including Utah, Wyoming, Nevada and Colorado.

The agency advised consumers to throw out or return any cucumbers with stickers reading “SunFed Mexico.”

So far, no deaths have been reported.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver