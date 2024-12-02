Cucumbers recalled for salmonella in Utah, 18 other states

SunFed Produce has recalled all fresh American or slicer cucumbers grown by Arotato in Mexico and sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26.

The Food and Drug Administration reports the recalled cucumbers were shipped to 32 states including Utah, Wyoming, Nevada and Colorado.

The agency advised consumers to throw out or return any cucumbers with stickers reading “SunFed Mexico.”

So far, no deaths have been reported.