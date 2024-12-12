© 2024 KPCW

DNR reminds fishers of ice safety during the winter

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM MST
Ice fishing tent set up at Fish Lake.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Ice fishing tent set up at Fish Lake.

The Department of Natural Resources is urging ice fishers to use caution as they head out on newly-frozen lakes this winter.

The DNR says anglers should not go onto the ice unless it is at least 4 inches thick.

When walking out, fishers should regularly drill test holes. If going in groups, evenly spread out the weight.

The DNR says fishing licenses are required and asks everyone to check their documents are current before heading out.

Find more ice safety tips on the Utah State Parks website.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
