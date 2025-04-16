Union workers submit more than 320,000 signatures for HB267 referendum

HB267, passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Spencer Cox earlier this year, bans government agencies from negotiating contracts with unions representing public employees.

That includes teachers, firefighters, police officers and other government workers.

After it was passed, leaders from the Utah Education Association, Utah Public Employees Association, Utah Professional Firefighters and others banded together in an attempt to repeal the law.

The group had 30 days to collect 141,000 verified signatures across 15 of the 29 senate districts.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson now has until June 21 to count and verify the referendum petition signatures. If the requirement is met, voters will determine the fate of collective bargaining on the 2026 ballot.