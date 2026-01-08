© 2026 KPCW

Should lawmakers expand the Utah Supreme Court, or aim a little lower?

KPCW | By Jennifer Dobner
Published January 8, 2026 at 2:44 PM MST
The entrance to the Utah Supreme Court inside the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
The entrance to the Utah Supreme Court inside the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The Utah Supreme Court could be headed for an expansion.

KUER reports Gov. Spencer Cox added nearly $2.8 million to his proposed state budget that could pay to add two justices to the state’s supreme court.

Cox and other Republican leaders have said the move would modernize the court and make it more efficient.

The governor has cited Utah’s growing population as one reason to expand the court. He said adding two justices to the five-person supreme court and expanding the Court of Appeal could move cases through the justice system more quickly.

State Sen. Todd Weiler said lawmakers could consider a bill to change the court’s makeup when the 2026 General Session begins Jan. 20. The Woods Cross Republican has opened a bill filed to add more judges to the appeals court, juvenile court and some district courts.

If Utah grows its supreme court by two spots, it would join 34 other states with courts of seven or more justices.

Efforts to expand the court follow a string of high-profile rulings against the Legislature on issues like redistricting and abortion. Lawmakers passed a resolution in December condemning the courts over the redistricting decision.

State legal experts said expanding the bench may not be as easy as it seems.

University of Utah law professor Chris Peterson said more justices may not equate to better, or faster decisions.

He said adding additional staff, such as law or judicial clerks to support each of the justices would create efficiencies faster and at lower costs.
