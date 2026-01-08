Utah schools will get a record $134 million in 2026 trust lands money, a 20% bump

Utah’s public schools will get a record $134 million distribution from state trust lands investments in the 2026-2027 school year.

The Utah News Dispatch reports that’s a 20% bump from last year’s previous record of $111 million.

In part, the increase reflects the injection of first-year money from Amendment B, a voter initiative that raised the yearly distribution from the Permanent State School Fund.

Amendment B increased the limit of the annual payout from 4% to 5% of the fund.

Had Amendment B not passed, the 2026-2027 school year distribution to schools this year would have topped out at $118 million.

School trust funds come from trust lands that the federal government granted Utah at statehood to support public education and other state institutions.

The revenue is generated by land leases, sales and development. Since 1994, Utah’s combined permanent funds have grown from $50 million to $4.1 billion, according to trust lands officials.

Local school community councils and land trust councils decide how to spend the money.