Utah drivers can now support dark skies initiatives with new license plate

Utah drivers can celebrate the Beehive State’s dark skies and support conservation programs with a new specialty license plate.

The plate features the Big Dipper constellation above Arches National Park’s iconic Delicate Arch inside the shape of Utah.

A law passed in 2022 created the Utah Dark Sky special group license plate and allows proceeds from the plates to benefit dark sky initiatives at state parks.

Utah is home to more than 20 certified Dark Sky Places including many national parks, monuments and state parks.

Utah requires 500 drivers to request a plate before it will produce and distribute them.

This year, the plates cost $47.50, $22.50 for the plate plus a yearly contribution of $25 to the state parks’ dark sky activities.

An application for the license plate is available online.