Salt Lake City TSA officer leaves agency after nine years amid shutdown

Robert Echeverria quit his job with TSA two weeks into the shutdown to work for the department that manages the airports in Salt Lake.

The 45-year-old father isn’t the only TSA employee to leave the agency or change plans as tens of thousands of officers are set to receive another $0 paycheck this week.

The Associated Press reports a dispute in Congress over Department of Homeland Security funding has held up their salaries since mid-February.

Echeverria has counted five government shutdowns in the nine years he’s worked for the agency. He says the toughest was last year’s record shutdown that ended in mid-November.

More than 455 TSA agents have quit instead of weathering the ongoing uncertainty, according to DHS.