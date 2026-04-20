Zion National Park hiker dies in fall from Angels Landing

A Zion National Park hiker has died after a fall from the Angels Landing trail.

Fox 13 reports the man fell on the popular trail around 2 p.m. Friday, closing the West Rim trail, Scout Lookout and Angels Landing.

Search and rescue teams were called to locate the man and recover his body.

The park’s website states Angels Landing will be closed for trail maintenance through April 23. The West Rim trail remains open.

The West Rim and Angels Landing trails are among the most visited at the southern Utah park.

Angels Landing is consistently ranked as one of the most dangerous trails in the national park system with more than a dozen people having fallen from the trail since 2000. Records show 13 of those falls were fatal.