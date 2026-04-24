State officials seek adoptive families for desert tortoises

DWR Native Herpetology Coordinator Alyssa Hoekstra said captive tortoises make great pets. She says each has a unique personality and are independent if they have shade and food.

An added bonus, they like to eat backyard weeds.

The DWR has 15 of the herbivores in need of homes where they can be safe and properly cared for.

Mojave Desert tortoises are native to Utah and have been on the Endangered Species list since 1990. More than 2,000 can be found on the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve near St. George.

The area's growth has increased human interactions and some illegal removals of tortoises from the wild. Once removed, the herbivores can’t go back because of concerns about introducing disease.

Hoekstra also said removing tortoises from their native habitat hurts wild populations by reducing their ability to reproduce and sustain themselves.

The DWR created an adoption program in the 1990s to ensure recovered tortoises can be rehomed to safe environments with the appropriate care.

Prospective owners can apply online. The fee to adopt is $75.