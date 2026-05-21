Utah governor declares statewide drought emergency

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statewide drought emergency Thursday following the state’s lowest snow winter on record.

Snowpack runoff peaked three weeks early and was the lowest since 1930.

Now, a state emergency committee will assess drought-related hardships in communities.

The entire state of Utah is in drought, with 22 of 29 counties experiencing extreme conditions as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Our snowpack provides 95% of Utah’s water supply,” Cox said in a statement. “We are now relying heavily on reservoir storage, which remains at 70% capacity thanks to careful management during wetter years.”

He said reserves are being drawn down faster than state water managers would like.

Cox’s order activates Utah’s Drought Response Committee, which brings government, business, science and other experts together to assess water scarcity impacts and needs.

The committee will also recommend responses and help manage water resources.

Utahns can learn more about drought conditions at Drought.Utah.gov.