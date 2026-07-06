Animal advocates remind owners of hot car, pavement pet dangers

As temperatures in Utah reach 100 degrees, animal advocates are reminding dog owners how to keep their pets safe this summer.

Utah nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society says pet owners should test the sidewalks before taking their dogs out for a walk.

If owners can’t hold their hand on the pavement for more than seven seconds, it’s too hot for paws.

Experts recommend walking during cooler parts of the day and sticking to shaded or grassy areas. Also, bring fresh water to keep pets hydrated.

Owners should never leave animals in parked cars. Even on 70-degree days, temperatures inside cars can reach 90 degrees in about 10 minutes and over 100 degrees in half an hour.