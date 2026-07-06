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Animal advocates remind owners of hot car, pavement pet dangers

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:46 PM MDT
Travel with dog. Curious labrador retriever sitting in car and looking through window.
Chalabala
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Adobe Stock
Animal advocates remind pet owners to never leave their dogs in cars in the summer when temperatures can exceed 100 degrees.

From hot pavement to poor air quality, summer weather in Utah can create hidden dangers for dogs and cats.

As temperatures in Utah reach 100 degrees, animal advocates are reminding dog owners how to keep their pets safe this summer.

Utah nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society says pet owners should test the sidewalks before taking their dogs out for a walk.

If owners can’t hold their hand on the pavement for more than seven seconds, it’s too hot for paws.

Experts recommend walking during cooler parts of the day and sticking to shaded or grassy areas. Also, bring fresh water to keep pets hydrated.

Owners should never leave animals in parked cars. Even on 70-degree days, temperatures inside cars can reach 90 degrees in about 10 minutes and over 100 degrees in half an hour.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver