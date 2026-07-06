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Applications open for Leadership Park City Class 33

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:52 PM MDT
Leadership Park City Class 29 on their way to Fort Collins, Colorado, for City Tour. The class heard from local elected officials in Fort Collins and Estes Park on topics including affordable housing, trails and open space, economic development and more.
City Government of Park City, Utah
Leadership Park City Class 29 on their way to Fort Collins, Colorado, for City Tour. The class heard from local elected officials in Fort Collins and Estes Park on topics including affordable housing, trails and open space, economic development and more.

Applications are open for the next Park City Leadership class. The program invests in emerging leaders with civics-based learning opportunities.

The award-winning Leadership Park City program is accepting applications for Class 33 through Aug. 21.

Director Scott van Hartesvelt said the program helps people who live or work in Summit County to get more involved.

“We are really excited about how dynamic the conversations are right now, not just in the class, but in the community in general,” he said. “What I love about this program is that it puts participants right in the heart of those conversations.”

With more than 900 past graduates — including many local leaders and elected officials — van Hartesvelt said Leadership Park City has become part of the fabric of the community.

He said founder Myles Rademan designed the program to focus on civics and leadership.

“Myles always used to say that good communities invest in infrastructure, and great communities invest in people, and I think that that's what, more than anything, this program is,” van Hartesvelt said. 

The program features monthly workshops starting in October, covering local and state topics. Each class also designs and develops a project to improve some aspect of the area.

The program is tuition-free. However, a 5-day tour to another similar city is required, and participants are asked to cover their lodging and personal expenses. That costs between $800 and $1,200.

Class members can apply for a Park City Municipal scholarship to help cover costs.

Those interested in applying can learn more at two open houses. The events are Aug. 3 and 8, in the Park City Library’s community room, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller