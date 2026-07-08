How to avoid conflicts with mountain goats this summer

As hikers head to higher elevations to escape Utah’s summer heat, wildlife officials are reminding residents of important safety tips when recreating in mountain goat territory.

Roughly 1,500 mountain goats live in the Beehive State in rocky, high-elevation terrain.

The largest herds can be found in the Uinta and Tushar mountain ranges but smaller herds can be found throughout the Wasatch Mountain Range including on Mount Timpanogos, Cascade Mountain, Provo Peak and in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Female goats, also called nanny goats, tend to be more aggressive after giving birth in late May and during the summer months. Male mountain goats tend to get aggressive during their breeding season in November.

Hikers are likely to encounter nanny and kid mountain goats in the lower-elevation meadow areas.

Wildlife experts advise people give the animals plenty of space and to turn around if a goat is on the trail.

Like other big game animals, mountain goats can be especially aggressive toward dogs.

Pet owners should keep dogs leashed and under control at all times. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass protected hoofed wildlife, like mountain goats.

If a mountain goat does begin to approach, wildlife experts say to back away slowly and if it continues, to wave your arms and make loud noises to try and scare it away.