Wasatch Back braces for weekend of extreme heat

The National Weather Service shows the Heber Valley will be over 100 degrees by Sunday and Park City will reach the upper 90s.

The weather service has issued an extreme heat watch from midday Saturday, July 11, through late Sunday, July 12.

ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes said the high temperatures can be life-threatening if residents aren’t prepared.

“That is a dangerous heat risk right there for most of the area,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 8. “That means, yes, if you’re not taking the necessary precautions, you could become susceptible to some of the heat dangers out there – so be very careful and plan ahead for this weekend.”

Health experts urge residents to drink plenty of water, avoid extended time outdoors, stay in air-conditioned spaces and check on neighbors.

Children and pets should not be left in vehicles, where temperatures can become deadly within minutes.

Ahead of the extreme heatwave, Summit and Wasatch counties have not designated cooling centers for the weekend. However, libraries and other government buildings will be open normal hours. Other resources to weather the high temperatures are available by calling 211 or visiting 211utah.org.

Hot weather continues Monday, with highs reaching the upper 90s across the Wasatch Back.