© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County, Park City issue scam warning after residents receive fake bills

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:26 PM MDT
Park City Municipal and other government agencies issued a warning about scams in July 2026 after some residents received fraudulent bills.
KPCW
Park City Municipal and other government agencies issued a warning about scams in July 2026 after some residents received fraudulent bills.

People with matters pending in state court or local planning departments have been targeted.

Unknown scammers are using publicly available information to target Utahns, trying to swindle them out of thousands. That includes posing as the Park City and Summit County planning departments.

Summit County planner Tiffanie Robinson said Tony Tyler, known for developing properties on Park City’s Main Street and in the Snyderville Basin, recently received a fraudulent bill.

“Tony received one Monday night,” Robinson said at Tuesday’s Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meeting. “It says it's a bill from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, to the applicants, for different fees, naming their project and everything.”

Park City provided KPCW this example of a fake invoice one resident received.
Park City Municipal
Park City provided KPCW this example of a fake invoice one resident received. KPCW added the watermark denoting it as fake. Click to view a higher resolution version.

Park City Municipal and the Utah State Courts system are hearing the same from residents. Scammers are posing as official government agencies and demanding wire transfers or gift cards.

State courts officials say the scams can involve official-looking, fake, AI-generated documents. They say urgency, threats, strange phone numbers and unfamiliar documents or details can all be signs something is fishy. Click here for examples.

“We’re seeing a rise in both the frequency and sophistication of these fraudulent emails targeting our residents,” Park City Police Department Lt. Danielle Snelson said. “We will investigate every reported instance where public records are misused to take advantage of people. However, prevention remains our strongest tool.” 

Park City reminds residents that legitimate communications will only come from verified .gov email addresses.

The city encouraged anyone to call and verify with the official source if they think they’re being scammed. Park City will never tell residents to “only respond to this email” in its communications.

Scams can be reported to local law enforcement, scams.utah.gov or the federal Internet Crime Complaint Center.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content