© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charleston Pioneer Day features hot air balloons, light show

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
Pioneer Day in Charleston
Charleston Pioneer Day Committee
Pioneer Day in Charleston features a car show.

The Wasatch County town of Charleston has a full slate of celebrations planned for July 24.

The day starts early with cannon blasts to wake the town at 6 a.m. Locals can join in a 5K run or walk, town breakfast and flag-raising ceremony.

Throughout the day, there will be games, food trucks, live music and hot air balloon rides in the Charleston Town Park. New this year is a splash-and-grab, where kids can catch trout with their bare hands.

Full Interview: Jana Brown & Jessica Shepherd

Evening festivities include a Pioneer Day parade and a light show.

Charleston Community Heritage Foundation President Jana Brown said this is the first time the town has canceled its fireworks show. Instead, lasers will be projected onto hot air balloons.

“They have a silver balloon that they’re going to bring in, which will really help accent the show, which is going to be amazing,” she said. “You will have to be in the park to see it.”

The town of about 400 people near Deer Creek Reservoir has celebrated Pioneer Day for generations.

Find complete details about Charleston’s Pioneer Day celebration here.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler