Charleston Pioneer Day features hot air balloons, light show

The day starts early with cannon blasts to wake the town at 6 a.m. Locals can join in a 5K run or walk, town breakfast and flag-raising ceremony.

Throughout the day, there will be games, food trucks, live music and hot air balloon rides in the Charleston Town Park. New this year is a splash-and-grab, where kids can catch trout with their bare hands.

Full Interview: Jana Brown & Jessica Shepherd Listen • 5:55

Evening festivities include a Pioneer Day parade and a light show.

Charleston Community Heritage Foundation President Jana Brown said this is the first time the town has canceled its fireworks show. Instead, lasers will be projected onto hot air balloons.

“They have a silver balloon that they’re going to bring in, which will really help accent the show, which is going to be amazing,” she said. “You will have to be in the park to see it.”

The town of about 400 people near Deer Creek Reservoir has celebrated Pioneer Day for generations.