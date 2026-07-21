Utah eases its default firework ban ahead of Pioneer Day — but restrictions remain

However, some caveats will remain, and the state forester will still be allowed to place restrictions in areas facing wildfire risk.

The existing firework restriction maps that municipalities have drawn for their boundaries will prevail from this week on. However, areas of the state that still have a substantial wildfire risk “may work with the state forester to request additional restrictions beyond their existing authority,” Cox’s office said in a news release.

“We were hopeful conditions would improve enough to safely return more decisions to our local communities, and in many parts of Utah, that’s exactly what’s happened,” Cox said in a statement.

“Recent storms have brought meaningful relief to many areas of the state. At the same time, other communities remain at serious risk,” the governor said. “This approach recognizes that wildfire conditions now vary across Utah while ensuring we still have the tools to protect lives and property where the danger remains highest.”

The update comes after the governor ordered a default ban ahead of the Fourth of July holiday through a state of emergency declaration amid one of the most wildfire-prone seasons the state has ever seen. The order enabled the governor to suspend a portion of statute to allow the state forester to ban fireworks throughout the whole state.

That was an action that was criticized by some lawmakers, including West Valley City Republican Rep. Matt MacPherson, a professional firework display operator and owner of a firework manufacturer, who said the governor didn’t have the authority to make such a decision.

MacPherson told Utah News Dispatch in a text message in late June that he’s not against firework restrictions, but he believed “the governor did it in the worst way possible and most likely to face legal challenges.”

But wildfire season isn’t over, Cox said, urging Utahns to use good judgement.

“If you live in an area that remains dry or windy, consider skipping fireworks altogether or attending a community fireworks show instead,” he said. “Our firefighters have carried an incredible burden this summer, and every preventable fire matters.”

Utahns are encouraged to never use fireworks in restricted areas or near dry vegetation, and to immediately report any wildfire by calling 911.

Fireworks are still banned on all federal, state and unincorporated lands, the Utah Department of Public Safety said. Those who start wildfires through illegal or negligent use of fireworks may be subject to civil and criminal penalties.