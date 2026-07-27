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UDOT closes SLC airport ramps for bridge work until Labor Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:37 PM MDT
An aerial view of the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Richard Bart Green
/
Don Green P
An aerial view of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The closures are part of the Utah Department of Transportation's Interstate 215 West Improved project which is estimated to wrap up in late summer 2027.

Ramp closures around the Salt Lake City Airport will begin July 28.
Utah Department of Transportation
Ramp closures around the Salt Lake City Airport will begin July 28.

Drivers headed to the airport may see delays and detours starting Tuesday as the Utah Department of Transportation continues its month-long project on Interstate 215.

Tuesday night the ramps from I-215 northbound to I-80 east and westbound will close for more than a month to repave and repair bridges.

The two I-80 ramps are expected to reopen shortly before Labor Day.

Drivers traveling to the airport can use Bangerter Highway, I-15 or state Route 201 as detours.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver