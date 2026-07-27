UDOT closes SLC airport ramps for bridge work until Labor Day

Utah Department of Transportation Ramp closures around the Salt Lake City Airport will begin July 28.

Drivers headed to the airport may see delays and detours starting Tuesday as the Utah Department of Transportation continues its month-long project on Interstate 215.

Tuesday night the ramps from I-215 northbound to I-80 east and westbound will close for more than a month to repave and repair bridges.

The two I-80 ramps are expected to reopen shortly before Labor Day.

Drivers traveling to the airport can use Bangerter Highway, I-15 or state Route 201 as detours.