Leadership Park City applications open, class survey results released

Leadership Park City is accepting applications for its 33rd class.

The program combines monthly workshops on state and local issues with leadership training, community projects and networking.

Applications are open through Aug. 21. The course begins in October.

Leadership Park City also released results from a survey it conducted last year. Among respondents, the share who reported feeling confident speaking publicly increased from 53% before the program to 100% afterward.

The results also showed a jump in sense of belonging from 34% to 88% and local government understanding increased from 19% to 94%.

A committee of alumni selects each class based on more than just professional experience, Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt said.

“They’re probably slightly impressed with your professional accomplishments,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “They are more impressed with the way in which you demonstrate that you want to be a constructive member of this community, that you’ve taken steps to a constructive member of this community.”

Since Myles Rademan started the program in the 1990s, more than 900 people have completed the training.

FULL INTERVIEW: Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt Listen • 16:39

The course features monthly workshops focusing on state and local issues.

Tuition is free but participants are expected to cover their $1,200 multi-day trip to a similar city. The trip is meant to explore how another area solves issues Park City also faces. According to van Hartesvelt, financial assistance is available.

Each class also completes a community project. Van Hartesvelt said these initiatives are meant to have lasting local impacts. For example, the Summit Land Conservancy concept started in a leadership class and has since protected more than 25,000 acres in northern Utah.

“The last two projects, the projects that have been in classes that I’ve been involved with, are both really amazing,” he said. “The ‘belonging benches’ last year and this year, the Summit County mural project, both I think are going to have a long and lasting legacy in the community.”

For the application and more information, visit parkcity.gov.

