© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Cox appoints state forester to lead Utah Department of Natural Resources

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:43 PM MDT
Jamie Barnes was appointed as the commissioner of Utah's Department of Natural Resources in July 2026.
Utah Office of the Governor
Jamie Barnes was appointed as the commissioner of Utah's Department of Natural Resources in July 2026.

Utah state forester Jamie Barnes will succeed Joel Ferry who has led the department for about four years.

Utah state forester and director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Jamie Barnes, will be the commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Barnes will step into the role on Aug. 31. Her appointment succeeds Commissioner Joel Ferry, who has led the department since June 2022.

Cox says Ferry helped secure record funding and water rights for the Great Salt Lake, helped turn the governor’s Operation Gigawatt initiative into action and strengthened the management and protection of Utah’s natural resources.

Barnes has served as the state forester and director of the division since August 2021. She joined the division in 2011 as a paralegal.

Barnes also managed the division’s sovereign lands program and has worked with state, local and federal agencies, landowners and other stakeholders to develop solutions to natural resource and land management issues.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver