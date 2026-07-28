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Free Big Cottonwood Canyon shuttle aims to reduce Bonanza Flat weekend traffic

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:20 PM MDT
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The Big Cottonwood Canyon shuttle will drop hikers and bikers off at the Bloods Lake and Bonanza Flat Conservation Area trailheads.

The free shuttle takes hikers and bikers up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27.

Recreators now have a new way to access Bonanza Flat for free.

In summer 2025, Park City added paid parking at the popular Bonanza Flat trailheads to manage traffic. Now recreators have two free shuttle options.

In July, Utah Open Lands launched its weekend Bonanza shuttle from the Big Cottonwood Canyon park-and-ride for recreators in Salt Lake.

Similar to Park City’s purple route, the free 11-passenger shuttle stops at the Bloods Lake and Bonanza Flat Conservation Area trailheads. No reservations are required.

The Big Cottonwood Canyon shuttle runs Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 27.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver