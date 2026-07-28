Free Big Cottonwood Canyon shuttle aims to reduce Bonanza Flat weekend traffic

Recreators now have a new way to access Bonanza Flat for free.

In summer 2025, Park City added paid parking at the popular Bonanza Flat trailheads to manage traffic. Now recreators have two free shuttle options.

In July, Utah Open Lands launched its weekend Bonanza shuttle from the Big Cottonwood Canyon park-and-ride for recreators in Salt Lake.

Similar to Park City’s purple route, the free 11-passenger shuttle stops at the Bloods Lake and Bonanza Flat Conservation Area trailheads. No reservations are required.

The Big Cottonwood Canyon shuttle runs Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 27.