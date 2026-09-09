© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Over 97% of Wasatch Back renters priced out of homeownership

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:23 PM MDT
Homes are seen in Park Meadows, behind Park City High School, prior to the demolition of Treasure Mountain Junior High School.
Jason C. Finn
/
Adobe Stock
Homes are seen in the Park Meadows neighborhood of Park City.

Buying a home is out of reach for almost all renters in the Wasatch Back, according to new research on the Utah housing market.

Ninety-nine percent of Wasatch County renters cannot afford to buy a median-priced home. It’s about the same in Summit County, where 97% of renters are priced out.

That’s according to a report on Utah’s housing market published Wednesday, Sept. 9, by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Homeownership is less attainable for renters in the Wasatch Back than in the state as a whole. Overall, 91% of Utahns who rent can’t afford the median home, according to data from the first quarter of 2026.

Wasatch Back households must earn far more than the area median income to afford a 10% down payment and mortgage, according to the report.

Summit County has the highest median household income statewide, at $138,114, but the income required to buy the median home is more than triple that: $427,000.

Wasatch County’s median income is Utah’s third highest, $117,608. Annual earnings of $305,000 are required to buy a home.

Sales prices in the two counties are the highest in Utah, with a median price of $2.2 million in Summit County and $1.2 million in Wasatch County for the first quarter of this year.
State & Regional
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler