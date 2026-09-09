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9k boats inspected after Labor Day effort to stop spread of invasive species

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:19 PM MDT
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.

All boats and other watercraft are required to be inspected before launching in Utah's waters.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources decontaminated more than 150 boats for aquatic invasive species over the Labor Day weekend.

The inspection of all watercraft aims to prevent quagga mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil and other aquatic invasive species from spreading to Utah waterbodies.

In all, DNR staff, along with other state agencies and the National Park Service, inspected more than 9,400 boats from Sept. 4-6.

Lake Powell is the only Utah reservoir infested with quagga mussels, although fragments of zebra mussel DNA were detected in the Colorado River for the first time this year.

The Utah DNR reports no live mussels have been found.

Quagga mussels can plug water lines and remove plankton from the water which hurts native fish species.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver