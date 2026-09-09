9k boats inspected after Labor Day effort to stop spread of invasive species

The Utah Department of Natural Resources decontaminated more than 150 boats for aquatic invasive species over the Labor Day weekend.

The inspection of all watercraft aims to prevent quagga mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil and other aquatic invasive species from spreading to Utah waterbodies.

In all, DNR staff, along with other state agencies and the National Park Service, inspected more than 9,400 boats from Sept. 4-6.

Lake Powell is the only Utah reservoir infested with quagga mussels, although fragments of zebra mussel DNA were detected in the Colorado River for the first time this year.

The Utah DNR reports no live mussels have been found.

Quagga mussels can plug water lines and remove plankton from the water which hurts native fish species.