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Utah bans 7 more books from all public schools

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published September 30, 2026 at 2:31 PM MDT
The library at West High School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Utah banned seven more books from all public schools in the state, bringing the total to 44 prohibited titles.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The library at West High School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Utah banned seven more books from all public schools in the state, bringing the total to 44 prohibited titles.

The titles include New York Times bestsellers and brings to total number of books now prohibited from all Utah public schools to 44.

Utah just banned seven more books from all public schools — the most it has ever banned in a single go since the state’s sensitive materials law went into effect.

The additions bring the total number of books now prohibited in Utah public schools to 44.

The newly banned titles include:

  • “House of Earth and Blood,” by Sarah J. Maas (who already had six books on the statewide banned list).
  • “Perfect,” by Ellen Hopkins (who already had four books on the statewide banned list).
  • “Identical,” also by Ellen Hopkins.
  • “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews (who already had one book on the statewide banned list).
  • “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco.
  • “Storm and Fury,” by Jennifer Armentrout.
  • "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” by V.E. Schwab.

Read the full article by Carmen Nesbitt at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
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State & Regional Education
The Salt Lake Tribune
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