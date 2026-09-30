Utah bans 7 more books from all public schools

Utah just banned seven more books from all public schools — the most it has ever banned in a single go since the state’s sensitive materials law went into effect.

The additions bring the total number of books now prohibited in Utah public schools to 44.

The newly banned titles include:



“House of Earth and Blood,” by Sarah J. Maas (who already had six books on the statewide banned list).

“Perfect,” by Ellen Hopkins (who already had four books on the statewide banned list).

“Identical,” also by Ellen Hopkins.

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews (who already had one book on the statewide banned list).

“Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco.

“Storm and Fury,” by Jennifer Armentrout.

"The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” by V.E. Schwab.

Read the full article by Carmen Nesbitt at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.