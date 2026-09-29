Park City Olympian, Paralympian to be inducted into U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

They are part of the nine-member Class of 2026 being honored in Ogden in April 2027.

A Park City native, Ligety is one of the most accomplished Alpine ski races in history with two Olympic gold medals, seven World Championship medals, 25 World Cup wins and 52 podiums. He is also one of four men to win a World Championship in three disciplines.

Victor, originally from Iowa, is a five-time Paralympian with two gold, two silver and one bronze medals. She has also earned four World Championship titles and four World Cup titles in her 20-year career. She is also the first-ever back-to-back Super Combined gold medalist and one of only three Americans and the only woman to win Paralympic gold in Alpine Super Combined.

Salt Lake City photographer Scott Markewitz will also be inducted into the hall of fame in Michigan next spring.

Ligety, Victor and Markewitz will join 18 other Utah inductees including Lindsey Van (2025), Hannah Kearny (2024) and Alan Engen (2004). Other 2026 inductees include Dave Holli, Brad Holmes, Tim Petrick, C.B. Vaughan Jr. and Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson.

The Class of 2026 induction into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame April 10 at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center.