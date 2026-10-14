League of Women Voters offers free guide to 2026 Utah election

The League of Women Voters is a grassroots national nonpartisan nonprofit. It doesn’t advocate for or against candidates or ballot issues.

Wasatch Back representative Monica Shaffer says the organization focuses on voter education, and its online guide serves as a resource for voters preparing to fill out their ballots.

“Our mission is really voter mobilization, voter education, voter advocacy and maintaining the right for everybody to vote,” Schaffer said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday.

Schaffer says the Vote411 website started 20 years ago.

There voters enter their address and see the candidates and issues that will appear on their specific ballot.

“We send questions to all the candidates, identical questions,” she said. “We upload the answers that they respond to us in their own words. And they are free to adjust those answers, if they want to, up into Election Day. And so, in many cases, you can compare their responses side by side and make your decision in the comfort of your own home. And they reflect exactly what the ballot is going to show, including all those, you know, smaller races.”

The league sent questions to all candidates in the Wasatch Back, and some high-profile candidates have not yet responded. They include incumbent U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy, who represents Utah’s 3rd Congressional District; state Sen. Ron Winterton, who represents District 20; state Rep. Tiara Auxier, who represents District 4; and Luke Searle, running for Utah House District 59.

Schaffer says their names and party affiliations are still listed in the guide, and candidates can submit or add to their responses until Nov. 3.

The guide also covers proposed constitutional amendments, judicial retention elections and county races.

Voters can read the guide at their own pace and save it to refer to when filling out their ballots.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” she said. “You can register to vote. You can check your voter registration. You can change your address or your name on that. You can check for vote boxes, voter boxes, drop-off boxes, and you can check for voter stations and important dates as well.”

Links to the voter guide and more information about the League of Women Voters are available at kpcw.org.

Schaffer noted that the Wasatch Back group is working to establish itself as an independent league chapter, a goal she hopes to accomplish by the end of the year.

Click here for more information about the candidates and issues on the Nov. 3 ballot.