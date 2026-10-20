Wasatch Back drivers urged to watch for deer as fall migration peaks

Utahns will gain an extra hour of sleep Nov. 1 when daylight saving time ends. Wildlife officials say darker commutes also increase the risk of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say deer are migrating to lower elevations and are most active around dawn and dusk.

Wildlife officials advise drivers to slow down, watch for wildlife crossing signs and use high beams when appropriate.

If an animal is on the road, the DWR says drivers should stay in their lane and slow down rather than swerving.

If several animals are blocking the road, honk and flash your headlights to encourage them to move.

Drivers who hit an animal should safely pull over and avoid approaching it.

Call 911 or local police if someone is injured or the animal is blocking the road.

The DWR also asks drivers to report animal-vehicle collisions through the Utah Roadkill Reporter app.