Wasatch Back welcomes Halloween early with free trick-or-treating events

Trick-or-treaters can celebrate Halloween early in the Wasatch Back.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Basin Recreation is encouraging kids to don their costumes for its Celebrate the Spirits event at Willow Creek Park.

It is free and features festive Halloween activities, a costume contest and trick-or-treating from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

Teens ages 12 to 15 can also help by volunteering to pass out candy along the trick-or-treat loop and lead activity stations.

FULL INTERVIEW: Heber Valley Chamber's Jessica Turner Listen • 14:54

In Heber, the town will celebrate Halloween a day early Oct. 30.

The Heber Halloween Fest includes free trick-or-treating at Main Street Park from 5-7 p.m.

Heber Valley Chamber’s Jessica Turner said the event draws a costumed crowd.

“Be sure to bring your Halloween bucket, or we've seen pillowcases, whatever you need to hold your candy in, and be sure to show up in costume,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 20. “We highly, highly encourage adults and kids all to be dressed in costume. It's a great community event. We'll probably see over 1,000 kids there.”

The festival also includes a ticketed carnival with live performances, games and other activities.

Park City’s annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street is Oct. 31.

The free community event invites families, and their dogs, to dress up for trick-or-treating along Main from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.