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Utah ski industry icon inducted into Utah Tourism Hall of Fame

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
NATHAN RAFFERTY at Fall Tourism Forum
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Nathan Rafferty speaks at a Park City Chamber event.

Three tourism leaders were honored and inducted into the Utah Tourism Hall of Fame at a ceremony in the Wasatch Back.

Inductees include Nathan Rafferty, president and CEO of Ski Utah who has worked to bring Utah’s 15 ski resorts together through shared marketing and industry priorities.

Other inductees include Evan Vickers, a state senator for Senate District 28 and Shayne Wittwer, CEO of Wittwer Hospitality.

The Utah Tourism Hall of Fame was established in 1985 and recognizes those whose leadership and longstanding contributions have strengthened tourism in their communities, regions and across the state.

Rafferty, Vickers and Wittwer were honored at the annual Utah Tourism Conference at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Oct. 13-16.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver