© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Valley University releases finings in vote-by-mail study

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:28 PM MDT
A voter drops off two ballots at a ballot drop box at the Davis Conference Center in Layton on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A voter drops off two ballots at a ballot drop box at the Davis Conference Center in Layton on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Utah Valley University researchers concluded that returning to in-person voting would likely not impact Utah’s election security — and explored options for other changes.

GOP lawmakers who claimed there’s been widespread voter fraud in Utah demanded a security study of the state’s mail ballots. The Wednesday reveal from researchers: Utah’s system works — and neither “in-person or mail voting is inherently more secure.”

The two approaches ultimately “remain subject to many of the same risks,” Utah Valley University researchers determined after analyzing election systems in Utah and five other states.

The taxpayer-funded, $100,000 study was commissioned by lawmakers earlier this year as part of a last-minute compromise to preserve the state’s vote-by-mail election system against a House GOP push to gut it. The results come as political attacks on mail voting continue both in the Beehive State and nationwide.

Rep. Jefferson Burton, R-Salem, introduced a law in 2025 that will eventually end Utah’s practice of sending a ballot to every active, registered voter’s mailbox. Starting in 2029, voters must opt in to receive a ballot through the mail.

Lawmakers asked few questions and did not discuss making any changes to that plan after hearing from the researchers at a Government Operations Interim Committee meeting.

Read the full article by Emily R. Anderson at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Tags
State & Regional Utah Election News
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune