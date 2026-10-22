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More Utah voters register as unaffiliated; Republican affiliations dominant in Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:13 PM MDT
In 2024 the GOP presidential primary in Utah will be decided at neighborhood caucuses, rather than a traditional election on Super Tuesday.
Darylann Elmi
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An image of a mail-in ballot before it is sent.

More than 29,000 Utahn voters have registered as unaffiliated this year, the largest increase since 2020.

In Summit County, nearly 32% of active voters are unaffiliated. The second highest percentage in the county behind Republican voters at just over 37%.

Active voters are those who have taken part in either of the past two general elections, in 2022 and 2024. As of Oct. 13, Utah has about 1.8 million active voters.

Summit County Democrats account for about 24% of active voters.

In Wasatch County, about 27% of active voters are unaffiliated with more than half the county’s voters registered as Republican. About 13% of voters in Wasatch County are registered as Democrats.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports some of the increase this year came in February when the former “No Labels” party dissolved, returning its roughly 10,000 voters to unaffiliated status.

But, even removing that data, unaffiliated voters have seen larger gains than any political party this year.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, which oversees the state’s elections, reports overall Democrats have seen a moderate increase with more than 13,000 new active voters gained.

Meanwhile Republicans have lost about 7,000 active voters.
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Summit County Utah Election News
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver