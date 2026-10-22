More Utah voters register as unaffiliated; Republican affiliations dominant in Wasatch Back

In Summit County, nearly 32% of active voters are unaffiliated. The second highest percentage in the county behind Republican voters at just over 37%.

Active voters are those who have taken part in either of the past two general elections, in 2022 and 2024. As of Oct. 13, Utah has about 1.8 million active voters.

Summit County Democrats account for about 24% of active voters.

In Wasatch County, about 27% of active voters are unaffiliated with more than half the county’s voters registered as Republican. About 13% of voters in Wasatch County are registered as Democrats.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports some of the increase this year came in February when the former “No Labels” party dissolved, returning its roughly 10,000 voters to unaffiliated status.

But, even removing that data, unaffiliated voters have seen larger gains than any political party this year.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, which oversees the state’s elections, reports overall Democrats have seen a moderate increase with more than 13,000 new active voters gained.

Meanwhile Republicans have lost about 7,000 active voters.